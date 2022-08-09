Happy Hard Knock day!

On Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET the first episode of Hard Knocks: Detroit Lions will premiere, giving us access to the team that we’ve never experienced in the 92 years of this franchise’s existence. It’s an exciting time to be a Detroit Lions fan, which is a sentence I don’t get to type very often.

In the past several weeks, we’ve seen little teases of what’s to come on the training camp documentary series. We’ve, unsurprisingly, seen coach Dan Campbell already give a pair of speeches. Jamaal Williams has joined in with a couple goosebump-inducing moments, as well. We’ve seen highlights on the field, and been teased of a team meeting moment involving rookie Aidan Hutchinson.

But even all of those clips will only fill out a fraction of an episode in this five-episode run. There is plenty more to be revealed, and I can’t wait a single more minute.

So today’s Question of the Day is:

What are you most excited to see on Hard Knocks?

My answer: The meetings.

Just about everything else we’ve seen. We’ve seen mic’d up practice, Dan Campbell speeches, and the highlights from training camp.

The one thing that makes Hard Knocks so unprecedented are the cameras in the meeting rooms. We get to see coaches speak candidly about players. We get to see players at their most relaxed. We get to see the coaches actually coaching. None of that happens without Hard Knocks.

Maybe we get to see what Sheila Ford Hamp does in the building. Maybe we’ll get to see Brad Holmes more than our two or three times a year. Maybe we get to see the meetings involving the four players who have now retired suddenly to see what that thought process is like.

Just about anything can happen in those players' and coaches' meetings, and I can’t wait to get our first peek into them on Tuesday night.

Your turn.