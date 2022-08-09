Detroit Lions training camp Day 12 live updates

On Monday, rain washed away the fans at Ford Field, leaving an eerily quiet Allen Park as the Detroit Lions had a short, unassuming practice. If the trend of this year’s training camp continues, that means we could be in for a long, intense practice on Tuesday, as fans fill the bleachers again.

I’ll be on hand for it all, as we inch closer to Friday’s preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons—and the premiere of Hard Knocks this evening. If there are any news updates on the injury situations with players like Levi Onwuzurike or Julian Okwara, we’ll have it. If there are any big plays or adjustments to the depth chart, you’ll be the first to know.

You can get updates via Twitter by following both the site’s account (@PrideOfDetroit) and my personal account (@DetroitOnLion), but if Twitter really isn’t your thing, we’ve embedded a Twitter list below that will automatically update with tweets from Detroit Lions beat writers on site.

Practice begins at 8:30 a.m. ET and is preceded by another Dan Campbell presser.