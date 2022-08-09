VIDEO: ‘Hard Knocks’ episode 1 preview: Aaron Glenn, Duce Staley mix it up

HBO’s “Hard Knocks” will unleash its first episode featuring the 2022 Detroit Lions on August 9th at 10:00 p.m. ET on all their media platforms. And on Tuesday, they released another teaser video previewing episode one.

The Lions shocked everyone on Monday night when they published a surprise episode of “Inside the Den.” During the first eight minutes of the documentary series, the team focused on the “Hard Knocks” crew and what went into the making of an episode. One of the things they revealed about their first installment in the series was that it would heavily feature the Lions’ coaching staff, specifically the relationship between assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

“We had them both mic’d up one day and it was unbelievable—it’s the most fun wire I think I’ve filmed in a while,” Director of Photography Ben Johnson told the Lions’ media team.

If you’ve ever been to a Lions’ practice, you’ve surely heard the coaching duo go back and forth with their trash talking. While the pair clearly have a positive relationship, they are also both highly competitive, and when they get out on the field, they let each other know when their players are having a good day.

“I truly love him,” Staley said of Glenn in the HBO preview, “but I want to (expletive) him up between the lines.”

Awesome stuff. Check out the full video clip below: