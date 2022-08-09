On Tuesday night, the world will meet Dan Campbell and the 2022 Detroit Lions. The team will be featured in this year’s “Hard Knocks” TV show, a documentary series on the life of an NFL training camp. The show has gained popularity with its unparalleled access behind closed doors of NFL facilities, providing viewers with the human side of the game, along with behind-the-scenes sights and sounds of otherwise locked-off spaces—like coaches and team meetings.

The Lions are a team with a lot of buzz around them, so, locally speaking, the premiere of “Hard Knocks” is considered an exciting event. Nationally, it seems the focus is on seeing coach Dan Campbell say some ridiculous thing. While that will undoubtedly happen throughout the five-episode series, the Hard Knocks crew has intimated that they’re interested in showing a little depth to his character, too.

The first episode of the show will air on Tuesday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. For those of you who have cut the cord, but still subscribe to HBO Max, the episode is expected to be posted on the streaming service at the time it debuts—right around 10 p.m. ET.

And if you’re interested, we will be hosting a live aftershow on our Twitch page after it’s done airing around the 11 p.m. ET mark.

I have embedded our Twitch stream at the bottom of this post, so you don’t have to leave this page after the episode airs.

Date: August 9, 2022

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: HBO

Online streaming: HBO Max — should be posted around 10 p.m. ET

Aftershow: twitch.tv/prideofdetroit

Aftershow stream here (starts at 11 p.m. ET):