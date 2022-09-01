With all of the changes seemingly happening by the minute, we should probably wait before we definitively say we know who is on the Detroit Lions’ 53-man roster, but at least the picture is becoming more clear. There will certainly be a little more tinkering before the season opener, but even that will not be the end of the transactions.

This is definitely good news for the players who landed on the practice squad, as their hope will be to make it onto the game-day roster at some point this season. Injuries happen, and so do midseason cuts, so inevitably a few of these names will see themselves called up at some point this year.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which members of the Detroit Lions practice squad will have the best 2022?

My answer: Given the current depth amongst the linebacking corps, it is not unreasonable to think that one of Anthony Pittman or Jarrad Davis gets added to the roster should there be any injuries or subpar play from the surviving group. Both have their flaws but also have real ways to provide value on the field.

The waiving of Jermar Jefferson could open up the door for Justin Jackson, who played well in the preseason and has done it before. He and AJ Parker were a bit surprising to see cut, so it would not be a shock for the coaching staff to look their way should the opportunity arise. Aside from Jefferson, though, the biggest chances to make an impact likely exist on defense again.

