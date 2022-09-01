Detroit Lions sign K Aldrick Rosas to practice squad

The Detroit Lions entered Thursday with three vacancies on the practice squad. Early in the morning, they filled one of the spots with kicker Aldrick Rosas.

You may remember Rosas from his short stint with the Lions last year. After Austin Seibert suffered an injury, the Lions signed him to their practice squad. He would end up making one appearance—in Week 11— making his one attempt from 44 yards along with an extra point. He signed a futures deal with the team in February but was released before training camp.

For his career, Rosas is 72-of-91 (79.1% success rate) with a long of 57 yards. He also made the Pro Bowl and was a second-team All-Pro in 2018 after going 32-of-33 that season.

Rosas will backup Seibert, who won the camp battle over Riley Patterson over the past month. While the battle was neck-and-neck, the Lions couldn’t bring Patterson back to continue the competition, because he was claimed off waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Lions’ practice squad is now up to 14 of 16 players. You can see the updated roster with our tracker right here.