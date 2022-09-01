Former Lions QB David Blough to join Vikings’ practice squad

When the Detroit Lions released reserve quarterback David Blough, it was reported that they were interested in signing him into their practice squad. Unfortunately, that won't be happening, as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero has reported that Blough plans to sign with Detroit's division rival, the Minnesota Vikings.

It's been quite a journey for Blough and the Lions. After being acquired in 2019, he was pushed into the starting lineup for five games as a rookie, showed tremendous leadership and worked hard over the last three seasons to overcome his lack of arm talent.

Blough has always been a positive influence during his time in Detroit. He was known for his positive influence in the locker room, willingness to work as a scout team quarterback, and was credited by the coaching staff for suggesting unique trick plays. When his wife Melissa Gonzalez was in the Olympics in 2020, the team and coaches embraced her journey and supported him during that time in training camp.

But on the field, Blough consistently fell just a bit short. His leadership off the field carried over onto it, and his creativity and willpower always helped him stay in the fight. But when Tim Boyle stumbled and an opportunity for Blough arose, he was unable to grasp it, and the team moved on from both reserve quarterbacks.

Still, Blough’s understanding of the Lions’ scheme and positive influence over players was something the Lions surely coveted, just in a subdued role on the practice squad. Instead, Blough appears to have opted for a fresh start—it’s hard to blame him—and he will get a chance to get that in St. Paul.