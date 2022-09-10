The NFL kicked off the 2022 season on Thursday night with an exciting game between the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. Even though the Bills were playing much better than the Rams in the first half, they were tied 10-10 at halftime. In the second half, the Bills took over, winning the game 31-10 in convincing fashion.

The majority of the league's fans will see their team play on Sunday, which also features a few intriguing matchups. The headliner locally is, of course, the hometown Detroit Lions hosting the Philadelphia Eagles which should have your full attention at 1 p.m. ET. Then, in the second set of games, keep an eye on the Chiefs at Cardinals, and finally the Buccaneers at Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football”. Additionally, “Monday Night Football” also offers an intriguing storyline, as Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos return to Seattle to take on his former team, the Seahawks.

As we have done in past seasons, our staff will be making weekly predictions for every game on the NFL schedule. Each of the Pride of Detroit staff will pick the Moneyline (winner of the game, no spread), but some of the members will also pick against the spread and even the over/under lines—there’s an easy toggle button in the widget below to cycle through the settings.

Here is who our staff is picking on the Moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 16 games on the NFL Week 1 schedule:

Despite it being Week 1, the POD staff there was a surprising amount of games the entire staff agreed upon: