The hype surrounding the Detroit Lions is as high as it has been in the last decade. The team had a second successful offseason, people across the nation fell in love with coaches and players because of HBO’s “Hard Knocks”, and approval polls for coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes are both over 95 percent.

On Wednesday, we asked readers to vote in our latest SB Nations React poll, answering the question: Are you confident the Lions are headed in the right direction?

Those results are now available, and no surprise, there was a clear and definitive answer:

An overwhelming 95 percent of the vote, once again.

It’s hard to blame fans for their confidence in the organization. There has been tangible, viewable evidence of improvement on the field, consistent praise nationally for their ability to add talent—especially in the draft—, and the personalities of the individuals in power are likeable and easy to root for.

In the grand picture of where the organization wants to be, they’re still a ways away, but that isn’t unexpected for year two of a complete rebuild. Yes, there will be challenges this season, and yes, there will be tough losses and unexpected disappointments, but that is the nature of where they are.

There will also surely be moments of pure joy, and likely new levels of success that have not been present in years. And in early September, with Week 1 of Campbell/Holmes second season at the helm, the organization appears to be headed in the right direction.