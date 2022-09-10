‘He’s going to shock a lot of people’: One-on-one with Jeff Okudah’s trainer (VIDEO)

Jeff Okudah’s time as a Detroit Lion has been nothing short of a battle.

Selected third overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, the star cornerback out of Ohio State faced sky-high expectations, to say the least. But in his rookie campaign, he would play only nine games due to nagging injuries, cutting his season short in December for groin surgery.

Even in the games he did play, his performance was a bit of a rollercoaster. It’s not unusual for a corner to need time to adjust to the fast-paced NFL, but again, taken third overall, expectations were still high.

Healed and ready to go, Okudah entered his sophomore year full steam ahead. But in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, he tragically ruptured his Achilles. His 2021 season was completely wiped out.

The next year of rehabilitation would take an immense physical and mental toll. To begin climbing that mountain, Okudah needed the right people around him, including defensive backs specialist Oliver Davis III.

I went one-on-one with the personal trainer to figure out just how someone manages to help a player overcome a devastating, career-derailing injury, and become the athlete they’re destined to be.

Check out the video below, or if it doesn't load, you can find it with this link.