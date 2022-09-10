The start of the Detroit Lions’ 2022 season is just over 24 hours away, and I’m not sure local fans could be any more excited. Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles is sold out, coach Dan Campbell is holding down a modest 98 percent approval rating, general manage Brad Holmes is not far behind with a 95 percent rating. And according to our most recent poll, nearly 60 percent of Lions fans believe they are going to win eight or more games this year.

In other words, people are pretty jacked for the start of the season.

If you can’t wait any longer for Sunday’s game, I may have something that can carry you over and satiate that hunger for at least 90 minutes: our weekly Madden simulation!

If you’ve never watched our Madden simulation, here’s how it works. I host a live stream on our Twitch channel, fire up the latest version of Madden 23, adjust the lineups for the Eagles and Lions as close as I possible can to what Sunday’s rosters will look like, and let the computer control both teams.

Because Madden AI remain pretty dumb and illogical, it’s a good time to point and laugh at the chaos. I also use the opportunity to answer any Lions questions you may have, run polls to see fans’ opinions on certain topics, and you can also gamble Twitch Channel Points on the outcome of the game.

It’s silly, harmless fun, and it all gets started around 10:30 a.m. ET, so that we can get you out of there before Saturday’s college football slate.

Here’s how to join:

What: Lions vs. Eagles Madden sim + Q&A session

When: Saturday, September 10 — 10:30 a.m. ET

Where: Our Twitch channel — twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (or watch below)