College Football Week 2 live discussion, open thread

Week 2 of the college football season is underway after a wild opening weekend. While last week wasn’t rife with upsets necessarily, there were some interesting outcomes, ridiculous plays, and breakout performances from players who could be playing on Sundays soon.

This week’s set of games offers continued intrigue—both for college football fans and those just focused on 2023 NFL draft. For the latter group, don’t forget to check out Erik Schlitt’s College Football Week 2 Watchlist for a viewing guide to today’s games.

So while the games kick off this Saturday afternoon, come hang out right here and discuss your favorite teams, prospects or maybe even your most heated rivals. We’ll keep this post near the top of the website for all of Saturday so you can discuss the games all day with the Pride of Detroit community.

Here’s a look at the notable games on local Detroit television this week.

Noon ET

1 Alabama vs. Texas (FOX)

South Carolina vs. 16 Arkansas (ESPN)

Ohio at Penn State (ABC)

Arkansas State vs. 3 Ohio State (BTN)

3:30 p.m. ET

24 Tennessee vs. 17 Pittsburgh (ABC)

Washington State vs. 19 Wisconsin (FOX)

Akron vs. 14 Michigan State (4 p.m. ET — BTN)

Night games

20 Kentucky vs. 12 Florida (7 p.m. ET — ESPN)

10 USC vs. Stanford (7:30 p.m. ET — ABC)

Hawaii vs. 4 Michigan (8 p.m. ET — BTN)

#Pac12AfterDark

Eastern Washington vs. Oregon (8:30 p.m. ET — PAC-12 network)

Mississippi State vs. Arizona (11 p.m. ET — FS1)

Honorary #Pac12AfterDark game

9 Baylor vs. 21 BYU (10:15 p.m. ET — ESPN)