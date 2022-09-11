The long offseason finally comes to an end for the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. It’s been a long and eventful eight months since they have taken the field. In free agency, the Lions spent the majority of their cap space re-signing key pieces like Josh Reynolds, Charles Harris and Tracy Walker. They made a change at offensive coordinator. General manager Brad Holmes got aggressive in the draft, trading up for Jameson Williams after taking defensive pillar Aidan Hutchinson 10 picks earlier.

Somewhere in there, the Detroit was designated the host city of the 2024 NFL Draft and the Lions were announced as the featured team for “Hard Knocks.” The HBO documentary series turned out to be quite the marketing ploy for the Lions, as their entertaining coaching staff has been on display for the past month. Head coach Dan Campbell took the spotlight and ran with it, winning the hearts of the national audience, and getting Lions fans even more amped for the start of the season—culminating in a Week 1 sellout.

But while Lions fans are excited for what could be a big jump in performance in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are coming in with huge aspirations. They, too, had a strong finish to last year, and bolstered by an aggressive offseason, suddenly Philadelphia has been thrust into the Super Bowl conversation.

Both teams are trying to build through the trenches, which could make for a physical Week 1 matchup between the NFC teams. It’s an opportunity for both to make a statement to the rest of the NFL on Sunday.

Here’s how you can watch/listen it it:

Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field — Detroit, MI

TV: Fox (locally)

Week 1 TV map: Courtesy of 506 Sports

TV announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Online streaming: NFL+ (locally), Sunday Ticket online

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Odds: Eagles by 5