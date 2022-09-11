Bold prediction of the week: Jared Goff launches air raid on Eagles defense

When the Detroit Lions hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021, they were manhandled. Philadelphia stomped all over the Lions to the tune of a 44-6 final score, the Lions’ worst loss both on and off paper in a season that saw many of them. Since that time, the Eagles have sought a number of high-profile upgrades around quarterback Jalen Hurts, leading many to pick the Eagles as favorites in the conference. With a new season about to start, can Jared Goff match the pace of the Philadelphia offense?

Bold prediction of the week: Jared Goff air raids Eagles D to the tune of 350 yards, 3 TDs

We’re starting off bold prediction with fireworks this year and what would be Jared Goff’s best statistical performance as a Lion. Goff has a full offseason under the new offensive play calling that, judging by the second half of 2021, is much more suited to his strengths. He returns a diverse receiving corps in Amon-Ra St. Brown, T.J. Hockenson, Josh Reynolds, and D’Andre Swift, amongst others. Although small in sample size, Goff’s performance in Week 1 of the preseason looked like he picked up right where he and Amon-Ra St. Brown left off in 2021. Goff has his safety net, his other receivers healthy, as well as new weapons like DJ Chark. The story writes itself; Goff is set up handsomely for a fresh start to set the tone for 2022.

Just as important as what Detroit can do, though, is what Detroit has to do. The Eagles are conference favorites primarily because of their offensive weaponry, and they’re going to come out fast against a Lions defense that’s still arguably the team’s weakest link. Things could turn into a shootout quickly, and if that’s the case, Jared Goff will have no choice but to launch an air raid. If the Lions’ limited preseason action with the first team is any indication, they’re poised for a very balanced offensive attack. That’s good news for Jared Goff, who will have support in the short passing game and ground game and can take deep throws as they come, rather than forcing them. A comfortable Jared Goff is a good Jared Goff, and a good Jared Goff can most certainly run a well-oiled offense.

On Philadelphia’s side, Jalen Hurts’ only preseason action came against the Jets, in which he posted a perfect quarterback rating. That bodes well for the Eagles offense, and means Jared Goff and the Lions offense may not have a choice but to try an air raid attack. Should they do so, they’re set up well, and it’s a great opportunity for Jared Goff and the Lions offense to show that they’ve turned a page heading into 2022.