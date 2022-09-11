Lions vs. Eagles Week 1 expert picks, score predictions

While the Detroit Lions are staring down what appears to be a favorable set of games in 2022, the schedule makers did not do them any favors with their Week 1 matchup. The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a late-season surge, and after an active and aggressive offseason, expectations are sky high in the city of brotherly love.

That means for all of the hype and good feelings around Detroit these days, they’re still going to bring it on Sunday and play a really clean game against a team that—by most measures—has a much more talented roster on paper. They return a run game that was top three in the NFL last year, have a new weapon in AJ Brown to test defenses downfield, and their poor defense from last year has seen a major overhaul on the roster.

That said, the Lions have a few things on their side, too. With the amount of youth throughout their ranks, it’s reasonable to expect that those players will be better in Year 2 under this coaching staff. They’ll also have a sold out crowd at Ford Field dying to see a better product. Finally, Aidan Hutchinson has the potential to be a complete game-changer in his first career start.

With all of that in mind, our staff made their picks for the Lions’ Week 1 game against the Eagles. Check them out:

Kyle Yost: 27-24 Eagles

John Whiticar: 24-17 Eagles

Jeremy Reisman: 27-20 Eagles

Hamza Baccouche: 34-24 Eagles

Alex Reno: 23-20 Lions

Kellie Rowe: 20-17, Lions

Erik Schlitt: 24-23 Lions

Mike Payton: 27-24 Lions

Jerry Mallory: 31-23 Eagles

Morgan Cannon: 28-17 Eagles

Ryan Mathews: 28-24 Eagles

Chris Perfett: 23-23 Tie

Andrew Kato: N/A

Who do you think is going to win? Vote below: