The Detroit Lions kick off their 2022 season with a home-field matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 1.

Quarterback (2)

Jared Goff (16)

Nate Sudfeld (10)

Running back (4 + 1 injured)

D’Andre Swift (32)

Jamaal Williams (30)

Craig Reynolds (46)

Justin Jackson (42) — elevated from the practice squad on Saturday

Jason Cabinda (45), FB — reserve/PUP, eligible to return in Week 5

Wide receiver (5 + 1)

DJ Chark (4)

Josh Reynolds (8)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)

Kalif Raymond (11)

Quintez Cephus (87)

Jameson Williams* (9) — reserve/NFI list, eligible to return in Week 5

Tight end (3 + 1)

T.J. Hockenson (88)

Brock Wright (89)

Shane Zylstra (84)

James Mitchell* (82) — INACTIVE

Expected starting offensive line (8 + 2)

The Lions have been very secretive about how they will replace Halapoulivaati Vaitai at right guard, so this projected starting lineup is based purely on my best guess.

LT — Taylor Decker (68)

LG — Jonah Jackson (73)

C — Frank Ragnow (77) — groin, questionable

— groin, questionable RG — Logan Stenberg (71)

RT — Penei Sewell (58)

Reserves

OT — Matt Nelson (67)

C — Evan Brown (63)

G — Drew Forbes (76)

IOL — Tommy Kraemer (78) — back, Ruled OUT

RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) — injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 5

Interior defensive line (4 + 2)

DL — Michael Brockers (90)

DT — Alim McNeill (54)

NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)

DL — Demetrius Taylor* (52) — INACTIVE

NT — Benito Jones (94)

DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91) — injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 5

EDGE Rushers (4 + 3)

Big DE — Aidan Hutchinson* (97)

Rush DE — Charles Harris (53)

SAM — Julian Okwara (99) — hamstring, questionable — INACTIVE

Rush DE — Austin Bryant (2)

Big DE — John Cominsky (79) — illness, not listed with an injury designation

Rush DE — Romeo Okwara (95) — reserve/PUP list , eligible to return in Week 5

, eligible to return in Week 5 Big DE — Josh Paschal* (93) — reserve/PUP list, eligible to return in Week 5

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

Cornerback (4 + 1)

Amani Oruwariye (24)

Jeff Okudah (1)

Will Harris (25)

Bobby Price (27)

Jerry Jacobs (39) — reserve/PUP list, eligible to return in Week 5

Nickelback (1 + 1)

Mike Hughes (23)

Chase Lucas* (36) — INACTIVE

Safety (4 +1)

Tracy Walker (21)

DeShon Elliott (5)

Kerby Joseph* (31)

JuJu Hughes (33)

Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) — hamstring, Doubtful — INACTIVE

Kicking team (3)

P — Jack Fox (3)

K — Austin Seibert (19) — groin, not listed with an injury designation

— groin, not listed with an injury designation LS — Scott Daly (47)

Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists

Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)

Kick return — Justin Jackson (42) or Craig Reynolds (46) — based on preseason

Kickoffs — Austin Seibert (19)

Holder — Jack Fox (3)

Gunner — Bobby Price (27), Mike Hughes (23)

Personal protector (PP) — Tracy Walker (21)

4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above: