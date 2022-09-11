Frank Ragnow is ACTIVE vs. Eagles, six others inactive, including Julian Okwara

The Detroit Lions have declared their inactives ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field in Detroit. The home team got a bit of good news this morning, as starting center Frank Ragnow is active for the game.

Ragnow injured his groin in Wednesday’s practice and while he did go through walkthroughs on Thursday, he did miss their practice. He was able to return on Friday in limited fashion but was still given a questionable designation for this game.

“I think it’s less on me because I’m going to try to go,” Ragnow told the media following Friday’s practice. “It’s more on the coaches and the medical staff, but I’m treating it as much as I can, making sure I’m doing everything I can to give them my best showing so I get their approval.”

It appears he has been cleared.

The Lions made a few roster moves this week. They placed starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai and defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike on injured reserve with back injuries. They also claimed offensive guard Drew Forbes off waivers from the Browns, leaving their active 53-man roster with only 52 players. On Saturday, they elevated running back Justin Jackson and linebacker Anthony Pittman from the practice squad, bringing the game-day roster up to 54 players.

Because the Lions have eight offensive linemen active for Sunday’s game, they are eligible to expand their game-day roster from 46 to 48 players. Therefore, with 54 players available and 48 eligible to play, the Lions need to declare six inactive for today’s matchup.

Here are those six players:

Lions inactives:

IOL Tommy Kraemer (back) — Ruled OUT on Friday

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring)

EDGE Julian Okwara (hamstring)

TE James Mitchell

NB Chase Lucas

DT Demetrius Taylor

Kraemer, who had been the Lions’ second-team right guard all training camp, was thought to be a potential replacement for Vaitai, but with him out, it appears the Lions will turn to Logan Stenberg.

Melifonwu missed nearly a month of training camp, only had three days of limited practices under his belt since returning, and was listed with a doubtful designation, so being inactive makes sense.

Julian has been practicing for two weeks but apparently is still re-acclimating to his pre-injury self. The Lions still maintain four pure EDGE rushers and Pittman also has pass rushing linebacker range.

Mitchell is currently the Lions' fourth option at tight end and looked to still be working his way back from offseason ACL surgery. He is progressing but not quite ready to see game action.

Lucas is a healthy scratch, but with the Eagles being a running offense, the Lions’ reserve nickel was not needed as much as some other positions in this matchup.

Taylor’s absence leaves the Lions with just four defensive linemen but they still have the girth they need against a strong rushing attack.

Eagles inactives:

S Reed Blankenship

QB Ian Book

TE Grant Calcaterra

DE Tarron Jackson

RB Trey Sermon

G Josh Sills