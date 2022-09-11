Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles first half open thread

In about an hour, the long wait is over. The Detroit Lions’ 2022 kicks off in front of a sold-out Ford Field with a bout against the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams are expected to be better than last year, and Sunday afternoon is their first chance to actually prove it.

When the teams last faced, they were a combined 2-12. But after that game, the Lions and Eagles combined for a 9-8-1 record down the stretch. Hopes are high for both teams heading into this year, even if expectations are different for both teams. The Eagles are legitimate division contenders—potential conference winners. The Lions, realistically, are hoping to be a .500 team with an outside chance at sneaking into the playoffs.

But Week 1 is always hard to predict and offseason moves are never as clear-cut as they seem. Can the Lions pull off the upset, or will they be seeking their first win of the season next week against Washington?

In the meantime, LET’S GO LIONS!