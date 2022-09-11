‘Sunday Night Football’ open thread: Buccaneers at Cowboys

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is here! The first slate of games have wrapped up, but we wrap up this exciting Sunday with a clash of two talented teams.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell short in the playoffs last year at the hands of Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, ending a bid for back-to-back titles. After a dramatic retirement-unretirement saga, Tom Brady remains at the helm for Tampa Bay. Can the Bucs continue their dominance of the NFC South? Brady will no longer have his favorite target in Rob Gronkowski, but adding Julio Jones to the mix of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin should nonetheless provide Tampa Bay with plenty of firepower.

Speaking of dominance, the Dallas Cowboys took a massive step forward in 2021. Following a 2020 season where the NFC East was the NFC Least, the Cowboys finished third and missed the playoffs, a mere game back of the division-winning 7-9 Washington Football Team. The ensuing season was different story, but a similar end for the Cowboys. For the regular season, a 12-5 record highlighted how much the team had grown. The Cowboys finished first in DVOA, led by Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons on defense and Dak Prescott on offense. However, it mattered little when they fell silent against the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. Dallas is not only looking for a repeat of 2021, but they want the playoff success as well.

Here is how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium—Arlington, TX

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, & Melissa Stark

Online: NBCSports.com