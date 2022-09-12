Week 1 comes to a close on “Monday Night Football” with one of the more intriguing storylines of the weekend, as Russell Wilson faces off against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, in his first game as quarterback of the Denver Broncos.

Wilson played in Seattle for a decade and owns several franchise records, including completions, passing yards, and touchdown passes. The Seahawks traded Wilson this offseason, and have turned the starting quarterback job over to Wilson’s former backup, Geno Smith. Smith started three games for the Seahawks when Wilson was injured last season, but he hasn’t a full season's worth of games since 2014, in his sophomore season with the New York Jets.

Both teams finished last season with a 7-10 record, but they feel like franchises moving in opposite directions. The Broncos have slowly been building their roster and when they had an opportunity to trade for Wilson, they did so believing he would take them to the next level. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are a team that has several intriguing skill players, but they lack depth across the roster and will need significant contributions from their rookies this year.

Here is who our staff is picking for Monday’s nights game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s edition of “Monday Night Football”

Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

TV: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2

Announcers:

ESPN/ABC: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters (field reporter)

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters (field reporter) ESPN2: Peyton and Eli Manning

Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments.