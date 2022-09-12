The Detroit Lions will host the Washington Commanders in Week 2, and according to DraftKings Sportsbook, the opening odds favor the Lions by two-and-a-half points.

The Lions showed a lot of grit in their 38-35 Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, dominating on the ground—D’Andre Swift had a career game—and showing some life in the passing game in the second half. In the end, the defense struggled to contain Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (90 yards rushing) and they never recovered from a rough second quarter.

Still, the signs of progress were there, and the Lions look like an improved team.

Washington faced off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 and came away with a 28-22 victory. Quarterback Carson Wentz almost gave away the Commanders opportunity for a win, after back-to-back interceptions at the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth. But Washington would get two more possessions and Wentz drove the team down the field for scores on both of them, putting the team ahead with less than two minutes remaining.

After the initial schedule release, the Lions were favorites in just four games, but one of them was this game against the Commanders. Although it is worth pointing out that the original opening line was Lions -1, so, the oddsmakers must have seen things they liked about the Lions’ opening game (or things they didn't about the Commanders).

Also notable, the Lions opened up with a -2 opening spread on Sunday night, but that line has already increased to -2.5 points. Additionally, the over/under for this game is set at 48.5 points, the fifth highest number among all Week 2 matchups. Looks like Vegas is expecting another shootout in Detroit.