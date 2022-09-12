The most valuable lessons the Lions can learn from Week 1

A new season is met with disappointment for many teams in the NFL, and the Detroit Lions are one of them. After finding themselves in a deep hole in points scored, the offense managed to claw back to something looking like a respectable game; too little, too late. Now with the first loss on the season, the Lions are looking for answers.

On this episode of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re taking a deep dive into what happened on Sunday: the good, the bad and the ugly of the team’s performances and what we have in our notebooks. We disagree on the state of the defense, individual performances and bring competing insight on the roster. It’s also clear that the Lions can’t afford more performances from Jared Goff like the first half of the game.

But there are positives too, and we hand out accolades to D’Andre Swift’s big game. We also dissect what the Lions can do moving forward as they head towards Week 2, what lessons they can learn and what performances they can build upon.

