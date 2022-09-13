Notes: D’Andre Swift nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week

In the opening weekend of the 2022 NFL season, D’Andre Swift is already up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

The third-year back had a fantastic showing against the Philadelphia Eagles, tallying a career-high 144 yards on the ground and a touchdown on 15 carries.

I say “already” because Swift is no stranger to the title. I’m not sure how many times he’s been nominated nor has won, but I do know he was up for it back-to-back weeks last season in November. (While we’re looking at past nominations, Jared Goff actually won FedEx Air Player of the Week in December 2021.)

He’s up against Indianapolis Colts back Jonathan Taylor, who racked up 161 yards on 31 carries and a touchdown, and Nick Chubb, who rushed for 141 yards on 22 carries for the Cleveland Browns.

Worth noting, Swift also caught three passes for 31 yards. Earlier this offseason, he admitted his goal for 2022 is to become the fourth player to reach both 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in one season.

Vote here and enjoy a recap of his stellar Week 1 performance.

And onto the rest of your notes.

A few positive factoids:

Amon-Ra St. Brown tied an #NFL record in Week 1.



He finished with 8 catches for 64 yards and a TD, the 5th consecutive game he had 8+ receptions and a receiving TD in a game.



St. Brown tied T.J. Houshmandzadeh (2007) for the all-time mark. #Lions #OnePride pic.twitter.com/D2LKMvszeF — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) September 11, 2022

The #Lions rushed 28 times for 181 yards and 3 TD in Sunday's loss to the #Eagles. They averaged 6.5 yards per carry.



This is the first time they had 25 carries, 3 rushing TD, and 6.5 YPC in a game since 1998.



Barry Sanders was on the team (26 car., 185 yds., 3 TD)#OnePride pic.twitter.com/E0e53VLDzW — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) September 12, 2022

RB @DAndreSwift is the 6th player in #Lions history to open the season with a 100-yard rushing game.



via @LionsPR pic.twitter.com/WX4525sBHG — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 11, 2022

“Between the beginning and the end for the Lions, there’s always that maddening middle, the place where good teams reside. The Lions aren’t there, obviously. You could say they’re getting closer, and maybe they are...” The Detroit News’ Bob Wojnowski offers his take on the loss. ($)

In case you missed it, Hard Knocks darling Malcolm Rodriguez went full cowboy ahead of Sunday’s game.

Despite the loss, the Lions still earned a decent grade from CBS Sports’ John Breech.