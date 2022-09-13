 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: D’Andre Swift nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week

After setting a career-high in rushing yards vs. the Eagles, Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift is up for some national recognition.

By Kellie Rowe
Philadelphia Eagles v Detroit Lions Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

In the opening weekend of the 2022 NFL season, D’Andre Swift is already up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

The third-year back had a fantastic showing against the Philadelphia Eagles, tallying a career-high 144 yards on the ground and a touchdown on 15 carries.

I say “already” because Swift is no stranger to the title. I’m not sure how many times he’s been nominated nor has won, but I do know he was up for it back-to-back weeks last season in November. (While we’re looking at past nominations, Jared Goff actually won FedEx Air Player of the Week in December 2021.)

He’s up against Indianapolis Colts back Jonathan Taylor, who racked up 161 yards on 31 carries and a touchdown, and Nick Chubb, who rushed for 141 yards on 22 carries for the Cleveland Browns.

Worth noting, Swift also caught three passes for 31 yards. Earlier this offseason, he admitted his goal for 2022 is to become the fourth player to reach both 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in one season.

Vote here and enjoy a recap of his stellar Week 1 performance.

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • A few positive factoids:

  • Also in case you missed it, Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother Equanimeous St. Brown scored touchdowns just minutes apart from one another on Sunday.

