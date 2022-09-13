Join our brand-new weekly podcast mailbag show every Tuesday!

This Tuesday afternoon, we’re debuting a new podcast as part of our network. We already bring you our flagship PODcast cast to recap every game. First Byte will continue to preview the upcoming game with a guest from the opposing team’s media.

Now we’re squeezing a new podcast offering in between those episodes.

Every Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. ET, myself (Jeremy Reisman) and Pride of Detroit managing editor Erik Schlitt will jump on our Twitch page and answer your questions LIVE on stream. Want to know our thoughts on individual performances from the Detroit Lions game on Sunday? We got you. Want a sneak peek into the upcoming game and key matchups ahead? We’re more than welcome to talk about that, too. Think of this as a transition podcast: half recap of last week, half preview of the upcoming week.

Of course, your questions can be about anything. All you need to do is head to twitch.tv/prideofdetroit when we go live, and submit your questions in the chat. We’ll take the best ones and answer them on air.

If you can’t make the show live, don’t worry! We’ll be uploading the audio from the podcast on our main podcast feed. If you already subscribe to the PODcast, this will automatically be added to your feed. If you haven’t subscribed yet, be sure to do so on whatever podcasting platform you prefer, including: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. We’ll also occasionally upload clips to our YouTube page.

Feel free to submit any questions you may have below. Otherwise, we’ll see you at 1:30 p.m. ET this Tuesday (September 13).