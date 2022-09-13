Is the Detroit Lions running game success here to stay?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Detroit Lions fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Detroit Lions running game was on full display in Week 1, and despite the loss, the offense executed on the ground with such promise that it’s created a lot of positive buzz from fans and analysts.

D’Andre Swift had a career day against the Eagles, is leading our Week 1 game ball poll with 85 percent of votes, and is currently nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week (Be sure to vote here). But he’s not having that kind of day without help, specifically blocking from his wide receivers and offensive line.

Here are a couple of quick breakdowns of the Lions running game from two former offensive linemen turned analysts, starting with former Detroit Lion, Geoff Schwartz, then NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger:

Inject a well executed wham play directly into my veins. @Lions could not have done this better. Trap action inside to hold LBs. Excellent job at the second level and to St Brown for his block on the safety. pic.twitter.com/xcjmcvVb3K — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 12, 2022

.@Lions are for real ! They got a great offensive mind in new OC; Ben Johnson. Very creative in the run game v a powerful DL of the @Eagles 35 points on Sunday; last year they scored 6! #OnePride #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/P9OcsFnosy — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 12, 2022

While the recognition is well deserved, it begs the question: Do you think the Lions running game success is here to stay? Vote in our latest Reacts survey below and sound off in the comments.

Note: results from the Reacts survey will be posted later in the week.