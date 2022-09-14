The Detroit Lions released their Wednesday injury report ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Washington Commanders and neither Frank Ragnow nor Taylor Decker practiced. This is mildly concerning at this stage of the week, but based on coach Dan Campbell's comments, Ragnow resting appears to be a precautionary move to help him deal with the after-effects of play in last week’s game.

“Frank’s a little sore,” Campbell said. “He won’t practice today. So we’re just going to monitor him and see how he feels. It’s kind of a day-to-day and we’ll see where we go with it.”

It’s worth noting that both Ragnow and Decker played every snap in Week 1.

Perhaps even more concerning is that running back D’Andre Swift missed practice. Swift has had a history of health issues, and he was the best player on the field for the Lions in Week 1. Let’s get into a way-too-crowded injury report this early in the season.

Note: Any changes from last week's injury report will be bolded.

Reserve lists

FB Jason Cabinda (ankle): PUP, eligible to return in Week 5

WR Jameson Williams (ACL): NFI, eligible to return in Week 5

RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back): Injured Reserve, eligible to return in Week 5

DL Levi Onwuzurike (back): Injured Reserve, eligible to return in Week 5

EDGE Romeo Okwara (Achilles): PUP, eligible to return in Week 5

EDGE Josh Paschal (sports hernia): PUP, eligible to return in Week 5

CB Jerry Jacobs (ACL): PUP, eligible to return in Week 5

At his Wednesday press conference, Campbell updated the media on Vaitai, noting that he had back surgery this week, but that he still had a chance to return this season.

“He will certainly be out for a little while here. But we’re not ruling out that he’s (not) done for the season.”

Offensive line coach Hank Fraley also talked to the media about the loss of Vaitai, also acknowledging a return to action at some point being possible.

“Yeah, you’re definitely gonna miss Big V. It’s always hard to replace. He’s great, he’s in great spirits. I’ve been texting with him and he just said, ‘I’ll be ready to go, coach,’ so I can’t wait for him.”

Onwuzurike was added to injured reserve on Saturday and he will be eligible to return in Week 5.

“Yeah, just it’s still the same issue, and it’s just slow-going right now. So, we don’t feel like there’s a setback, but yet it’s just not progressing the way that we would hope.”

No practice

RB D’Andre Swift (ankle) — new injury

C Frank Ragnow (groin) — downgrade from limited on Friday

LT Taylor Decker (calf) — new injury

IOL Tommy Kraemer (back)

DT Michael Brockers (knee) — new injury

Decker was spotted in a sleeve on his left calf at practice. It’s probably a good sign that he was out at practice, but it’s never good to miss practice. If he can’t go, the Lions could opt to move Penei Sewell to left tackle or simply put Matt Nelson in his place.

Because Campbell talked before practice, we have no information from the team on Swift’s status. The Lions did sign Justin Jackson from the practice squad to the active roster on Wednesday, but that was quite possibly a move that was going to happen anyways with an open spot on the roster and considering he’s the team’s kick returner.

Brockers only played 28 snaps against the Eagles on Sunday, so it’s possible he was limited by this knee injury in the opener.

Limited practice

G Jonah Jackson (finger) — new injury

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring)

Jackson is now the fourth starting offensive lineman to be dealing with an injury: (Decker: calf, Jackson: finger, Ragnow: groin, Vaitai: back). Finger injuries can be tricky, as we saw with Decker last year, but hopefully this is considered less serious.

Melifonwu is just starting his second week of practices and with just four under his belt, it’s hard to say if he will return to action this week, but signs are pointing up.

Full practice

EDGE Julian Okwara (hamstring) — upgrade from limited on Friday

This marks the beginning of the third week of practices for Okwara and based on what we have seen during previous player re-acclimations this offseason, he could be in line to see the field this weekend.

No longer listed with an injury

EDGE John Cominsky (illness)

LB Chris Board (knee)

K Austin Seibert (right groin)

Cominsky seemed well over his brief illness last weekend and was able to play 28 snaps on defense. Board played on 31 snaps but also contributed on 26 special teams snaps—84 percent of last week's opportunities. Speaking of special teams, played on all 11 of his opportunities and looked just fine kicking the ball.

Commanders injury report

Here’s a look at the Commanders’ initial injury report: