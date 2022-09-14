 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Detroit Lions mailbag: What to make of Aidan Hutchinson’s debut

Our new Detroit Lions mailbag podcast tackles subjects from Aidan Hutchinson’s debut, to Michael Brockers’ contract restructure to weird PFF grades.

By Erik Schlitt
Philadelphia Eagles v Detroit Lions Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

On Tuesday, we debuted a new podcast in our Pride of Detroit network where Jeremy Reisman and I (Erik Schlitt) answer Detroit Lions fans' questions via the Twitch platform (twitch.tv/prideofdetroit).

Each week throughout the 2022 NFL season (typically on Tuesdays around 1:30 p.m. ET), we will do a live question and answer show, and then drop it into our podcast stream, typically as soon as the next day.

In the first episode, we discuss:

You can listen to the episode in the player below, or via one of the many podcast platforms—a list of which you can find below the player:

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on Twitch and highlights can be founded on YouTube.

