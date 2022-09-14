Detroit Lions mailbag: What to make of Aidan Hutchinson’s debut

On Tuesday, we debuted a new podcast in our Pride of Detroit network where Jeremy Reisman and I (Erik Schlitt) answer Detroit Lions fans' questions via the Twitch platform (twitch.tv/prideofdetroit).

Each week throughout the 2022 NFL season (typically on Tuesdays around 1:30 p.m. ET), we will do a live question and answer show, and then drop it into our podcast stream, typically as soon as the next day.

In the first episode, we discuss:

Michael Brockers contract restructure and speculate why the Lions did it

Is a signing coming from outside the organization? Practice squad?

The Lions rushing attack and its success

Logan Stenberg settling in at right guard and what to make of his PFF grade

Sorting out who is to blame for the second quarter struggles?

Aidan Hutchinson’s first game impact

How the Lions strategy changed in the second half

Alex Anzalone’s role against Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts

How did Will Harris end up in coverage on A.J. Brown late in the first half?

Pick a player who will see more playing time next week

The most improved positional unit on the roster

And much more...

You can listen to the episode in the player below, or via one of the many podcast platforms—a list of which you can find below the player:

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on Twitch and highlights can be founded on YouTube.