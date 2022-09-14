Since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft, Detroit Lions’ linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has gone from someone most expected to be a core special teamer early on his career, to playing big-time snaps in Week 1.

Per coach Dan Campbell, Rodriguez had “zero MAs,” or missed assignments last week in the team’s 38-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the rookie’s performance, the Eagles dominated much of the game on the ground—racking up 216 yards on 39 carries, good enough for 5.5 yards per carry.

It was a forgettable performance by the Lions’ defense, but to be fair, the Eagles’ running attack is difficult to deal with, and at the center of the machine is All-Pro center Jason Kelce.

More casual NFL fans may be more familiar with his younger brother and fellow All-Pro, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. But those that follow offensive line play are likely quite familiar with the older brother, as he has been one of the better centers in football for several years now. However, don’t tell that to Rodriguez. Anyone can get flipped.

By now, you’ve likely seen the clip of Rodriguez disengaging from a Kelce block by flipping him onto the ground. If you haven’t yet, watch it here.

This week, Jason responded to the clip going viral on a podcast with his brother.

“So I’m not gonna lie brother, you’re viral right now,” said Travis on the brother’s new podcast “New Heights.” “Because of your encounter with Malcolm Rodriguez. Gave you a good ole’ WWE hip-toss.”

“It was good,” said the elder Kelce. “I thought I had him. I was driving him in the end zone, and right at the last second, WUZAH! Did not see it coming.”

Only one week into his career and the “Detroit Cowboy” is already making a name for himself.

See the clip of the segment here:

Go behind the scenes of week 1 in the nfl with @JasonKelce & @tkelce New Heights Ep 2 out now:

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Lions’ coach Dan Campbell spent some time with team reporter Dannie Rogers in episode one of “Inside the Pride.”

Steven Ruiz of The Ringer dropped his updated 2022 quarterback rankings.

After being underdogs for 24 straight games, the Lions are currently favored to win vs. the Commanders. Eric Woodyard of ESPN has more on how the Lions don’t care if they are favored or not, they feel like the underdogs.

Amon-Ra St. Brown to ESPN on #Lions being favored this week: "We don't care what the spread is. We feel like we're the underdog in every game just because of the history of this program, so we know what teams are going to think about us."



UPDATED STORY:

Who else was ready for an apology from the NFL regarding a missed call in Week 1?

Each week teams file questions/complaints with the league about officiating. Among the plays the Lions sent this week is the one below. The NFL acknowledged an intentional grounding infraction was missed. FWIW, being in/out the tackle box is not reviewable.

Rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson certainly was thrown into the fire in Week 1 against All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson. Dave Birkett of the Free Press takes a look at Hutchinson’s film from his first game as a Lion.