With injuries along the offensive line, the Detroit Lions continue to add depth, and according to a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, they have signed OL Kayode Awosika off the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.

A three-year starter at the University of Buffalo—one at left tackle (senior) and two at right tackle—Awosika went undrafted in 2021 and signed with the Eagles. Amongst that UDFA class, he received the second most guaranteed money from Philadelphia ($112,500) and was highly sought by the organization. He failed to make their 53-man roster in 2021 but signed onto their practice squad and was elevated for the final game of the season. He played 43 snaps at right guard, earning an 86.1 run blocking grade in that game.

This past preseason, Awosika played a different position in all three of the Eagles’ games, lining up at left guard, right guard, and right tackle. He failed to make the active roster in 2022, but was once again signed to their practice squad.

According to our friends over at Bleeding Green Nation (SB Nation’s Eagles site) Awosika showed promise over the past two preseasons but just couldn’t crack a loaded offensive line roster:

“If not for the Birds already being so loaded with o-line talent, Awosika would’ve had a chance at sticking on their roster instead of the practice squad.”

After re-signing Justin Jackson to the active roster on Wednesday morning, the roster sits at 53 players. At this time, the Lions have yet to acknowledge the Awosika transaction and therefore have not announced a corresponding move.