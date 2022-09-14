Wednesday’s Detroit Lions injury report had several new, surprising faces on it, causing concern among fans about their ability to contend with the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Chief among those concerns was the status of D’Andre Swift, who missed practice with an ankle injury.

Swift was the Lions’ best player on the field last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, rushing for a career-high 141 yards on just 15 carries and adding 31 yards receiving.

“Swift is—he’s a dynamic player for us and he’s the one guy that can take it anywhere,” coach Dan Campbell said after Sunday’s performance. “He can take it to the house from anywhere on the field and I’m glad he’s ours.”

Given his long injury history, Swift’s inclusion on the injury report just a week into the season is concerning. However, the Lions running back told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that the injury isn’t all that serious. When asked if it’s a concern for Sunday’s game against the Commanders, Swift replied, “Not at all.”

Per Swift (via Birkett), he rolled his ankle in the second quarter of Sunday’s game. The Lions running back did not miss any noticeable time due to the injury, taking snaps in each of the Lions’ 10 possessions on the day—including all second-half drives—and he played in 46 of 69 snaps, doubling that of Jamaal Williams.

So it appears Swift’s absence is merely precautionary at this point. We’ll likely know more after Thursday’s practice.

In addition to Swift, the Lions were also missing center Frank Ragnow (groin), left tackle Taylor Decker (calf), backup guard Tommy Kraemer, and defensive tackle Michael Brockers at Wednesday’s practice. You can see the team’s full injury report here.