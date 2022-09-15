Week 2 kicks off the first of 15 “Thursday Night Football” games that will be shown exclusively on Amazon Prime—save the Thanksgiving Day lineup. They open up their coverage with the Los Angeles Chargers traveling to the midwest to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Both AFC West teams won their opening game and will be looking to jump out to an early divisional lead.

This game features two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Chargers Justin Herbert. This game is expected to be explosive, and after seeing each quarterback's Week 1 numbers—Mahomes threw for 360 yards passing and five touchdowns, while Herbert went for 279 passing yards and three touchdowns—, those expectations will likely be realized.

The last time these two teams faced off—last December—the game went to overtime and eventually ended when Mahomes connected with tight end Travis Kelce for a sensational game-winning touchdown.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have favored the Chiefs in this game, while the POD staff is split on who they like in this matchup, but most are also siding with the Chiefs.

Here is who our staff is picking for Thursday’s nights game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s edition of “Thursday Night Football”

Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV/Stream: Amazon Prime

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

TV/Stream Replay: Amazon Prime, NFL+ Premium, NFL Network (Replay on Friday)

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments.