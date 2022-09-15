It was a tough Week 1 loss for the Detroit Lions, but 35 points scored did mean plenty of players ended up with quality fantasy days, including D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown, who picked up where they left off last season. Swift’s performance made me look good last week...just skip the part about DeVonta Smith.

The Lions will look to bounce back against the newly-minted Washington Commanders, who got by the Jaguars last week thanks to four Carson Wentz touchdowns (but also a pair of picks). This is a good chance for Detroit to get in the win column and for some more players to put up some solid fantasy numbers.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What are your Lions-Commanders bold player predictions?

My answer: One Detroit playmaker who had a modest opening week was T.J. Hockenson. Though he saw seven targets, which was tied for sixth-most across all tight ends, he only brought in four for 38 yards. So much about tight ends in fantasy is about finding the end zone, and I think Hockenson does so this week to go along with at least five receptions.

On the Washington side, I am just not that interested in Antonio Gibson. While he does offer a receiving threat out of the back field (7 rec, 72 yards last week), he rushed for only 58 yards against Jacksonville. The Commanders drafted Brian Robinson for a reason—they wanted to upgrade their backfield.

The Lions defense steps up and holds Gibson to a single-digit fantasy performance.

Your turn.