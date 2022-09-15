The Detroit Lions released their Thursday injury report ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Washington Commanders and things remain uncertain with several starters’ injury statuses.

Note: Any changes from yesterday’s injury report will be bolded.

Injured Reserve

IOL Tommy Kraemer (back) — eligible to return in Week 6

Kraemer was placed on IR and is eligible for return in Week 6, but seeing as that is the Lions' bye week, the earliest he would return to game action is Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys.

No practice

RB D’Andre Swift (ankle)

C Frank Ragnow (groin/foot)

G Jonah Jackson (finger) — downgraded from limited on Wednesday

Despite insisting his ankle injury was “not at all” a concern for this weekend’s game, Swift missed his second practice in a row. Swift noted that he hurt his ankle early in the game against the Eagles but was able to play through the injury. If Swift is correct in his lack of concern, you’d expect to see him on the practice field on Friday, but if he was just being optimistic or avoidant with the media, it’s possible the Lions will need to lean on Jamaal Williams this Sunday. For what it’s worth, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said he didn’t have to adjust his game plan at all during Sunday’s game with Swift’s injury.

“I didn’t even notice,” Johnson said. “I didn’t even notice, so it wasn’t – it didn’t influence me calling plays, I know that.”

Ragnow has also missed back-to-back practices, though it’s possible he is just resting his soft tissue injury, and it’s worth pointing out that he missed last Thursday’s practice and went on to play every offensive snap on Sunday.

Jackson’s injury is a bit more concerning because he was downgraded from limited to no practice. That typically indicates that he was injured during Wednesday’s practice and when players get mid-week injuries, they historically have a 50/50 chance to play. A finger injury sounds minor, but last year it sidelined Taylor Decker for half of the season.

Limited practice

LT Taylor Decker (calf) — upgraded from no practice on Wednesday

DT Michael Brockers (knee) — upgraded from no practice on Wednesday

CB Amani Oruwariye (back) — new injury

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring)

Speaking of Decker, after missing practice on Wednesday, he took part in both Thursday’s walkthrough and official practice, which is a good sign for his recovery process. Brockers also was upgraded after not practicing on Wednesday, which is also a positive sign.

Oruwariye was seen stretching his back out during the portions of practice open to the media, spoke with the training staff, and left the field before individual drills started. This could be just precautionary, but it could also be another big blow to a Lions’ starter. Unfortunately, nothing more will be known about his injury until Friday.

Melifonwu continues to stack practices and looks to be on track for a return—though that may not be this Sunday.

Full practice

EDGE Julian Okwara (hamstring)

Okwara is a week ahead of Melifonwu and he seems closer to returning to the field, based on how this coaching/training staff has dealt with injury re-acclimation in the recent past.

Commanders injury report

