Week 2 began with a battle between two undefeated AFC West teams, each with stud quarterbacks ready to lead them to victory. But the hero ended up being a seventh-round corner, Jaylen Watson, who turned the tides with a 99-yard pick-six, which eventually lifted the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Sunday, your Detroit Lions hosting the Washington Commanders will hold your attention during the 1 p.m. ET games. Then at 4 p.m. ET hour, the folks in the Detroit area will get to see the Cincinnati Bengals take on a Dallas Cowboys team that just lost their quarterback, Dak Prescott, to a hand injury. Then the night games will feature two NFC North rivals, as the Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears, with the home team looking to rebound from last week’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

As we have done in past seasons, our staff will be making weekly predictions for every game on the NFL schedule. Each of the Pride of Detroit staff will pick the Moneyline (winner of the game, no spread), but some of the members will also pick against the spread and even the over/under lines—there’s an easy toggle button in the widget below to cycle through the settings. You can also check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is who our staff is picking on the Moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 16 games on the NFL Week 2 schedule:

Despite it still being early in the season, there was a surprising amount of games the entire POD staff agreed upon: