After a tough loss at home to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the NFL season, the Detroit Lions are looking to bounce back in Week 2. And they will get their chance with another NFC East opponent coming to town—the Washington Commanders.

By all accounts, Washington isn’t the most talented team in the league—but they are coming off of a 28-22 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite already being down multiple starters, their defensive front is still scary, and they showed it last week to the tune of three sacks, eight quarterback hits, and 18 hurries on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Washington also has several dynamic playmakers on offense, including running back Antonio Gibson and receivers Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. Each are electric with the ball in their hands and capable of breaking off a big play at the drop of a dime. And similarly to Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is very much in a year that could make or break his career in the NFL. If things don’t work out in D.C. for Wentz, this may be his last year as a full-time starter.

It’s certainly not the most complete roster the Lions will see all season, but with a defensive front featuring multiple former first-round picks, and a stable of home-run threats on offense—Washington will likely end up a tough out for any team.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which player from the Commanders would you want on the Lions roster?

My answer: This week I am going with another former SEC monster—defensive tackle Daron Payne. Just last week against the Jaguars, Payne posted five tackles, one sack, two hits and two hurries. Not bad for a player who consistently draws double teams and extra attention because of how disruptive he is inside.

What about you? Which player from the Commanders would you want on the Lions roster? Let us know in the comments.