Fans believe the Detroit Lions running game success is sustainable

Last Sunday, the Detroit Lions’ running game looked terrific. Starting running back D’Andre Swift had a career day against the Eagles, and easily won our Week 1 game ball poll with 85 percent of the votes. But he can’t succeed alone, and those around him stepped up. The offensive line showed well, despite needing to replace their starting right guard, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, and the blocking from the Lions' wide receivers was easily noticeable.

On Tuesday, we asked readers to vote in our latest SB Nations React poll, answering the question: Is the Lions' running game success here to stay?

The results are now available, and the answer was unsurprising.

With 89 percent of the voters saying yes, it’s clear Week 1 made many fans believers.

While I’m with the majority on this vote, it’s necessary to point out that this poll was distributed before this week’s injury reports were published. After voting was already over, fans learned three more starting offensive linemen were dealing with injuries. I’d be curious to see if the updated injury reports would sway fans’ votes. But at the same time, I don’t think it would have too much of an impact because I believe what they have is sustainable, even despite some injuries.

Additionally, we also asked readers to vote in a second poll, exploring fans’ confidence in the direction of the team. As you can see in the vote tracker below, confidence the Lions are going in the right direction is holding steady at an impressive 95 percent.

