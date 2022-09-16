Notes: Malcolm Rodriguez makes list of top-10 rookie debuts

Detroit Lions sixth-round 2022 NFL Draft pick Malcolm Rodriguez had one of the top rookie debuts this past Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Next Gen Stats.

Their analytics team devised a formula that establishes a Next Gen Stats (NGS) percentile score, which evaluates how a player is doing compared to their peers. A note — players on this list had to log at least five snaps and the list doesn’t include offensive linemen.

Rodriguez came in at No. 6 on the list at an overall score of 67, which means his performance placed him in the 67th percentile of all linebackers of all experience levels in Week 1. He racked up six tackles, five defensive stops, and two run stuffs on 44 defensive snaps. Rodriguez had the most number of run stuffs and the third-most defensive stops, both among rookies. Here’s what the NGS team had to say:

“Rodriguez was all over the field against the Eagles, securing five defensive stops, which are tackles on plays that were successful for the defense. Rodriguez paced rookies in run stuffs (which are run plays in which the ball-carrier is stopped with a gain of 1 or fewer yards), including this clutch solo stop of Boston Scott on a third-and-1, when the Eagles were trying to run out the clock. The Hard Knocks standout earned a starting role on your TV this summer, and his Week 1 performance — Detroit head coach Dan Campbell told the media that the player known as “Rodrigo” did not miss a single assignment in Week 1 — suggests he might be there to stay.”

This flows nicely into this week’s episode of “Twentyman the Huddle.” Show host Tim Twentyman asked Rodriguez about how coach Dan Campbell said the rookie didn’t miss any assignments.

“There’s definitely some plays I wish I would’ve got back. Coach Campbell said that some plays I could’ve got in a little bit more on and just one of those things where I take my work serious. No (missed assignments) — that’s a big thing for me but also always look to critique myself,” he said.

And onto the rest of your notes.

FOX 2’s Dan Miller sat down one-on-one with offensive lineman Logan Stenberg. They talked about the support he got from his teammates after committing two false start penalties that nearly killed the drive.

WATCH - @DanMillerFox2 sits down with @Lions o-lineman Logan Stenberg. He talks about coming off his first career start and the support he got when things weren't going so well for him. Then the focus shifts to looking ahead to the Commanders in week 2.https://t.co/WGAASX4EKH — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) September 15, 2022

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appointed Sheila Hamp, Brad Holmes, and Rod Wood to four league committees. In my humble opinion, it’s never a bad thing to see the Lions getting more involved in seemingly important matters.

Lions punter Jack Fox made CBS Sports’ Joel Corry’s ultimate 53-man roster.

An impressive clip of Frank Ragnow from the Eagles game. Sheesh.

crazy impressive for someone playing through a groin injury https://t.co/lJE5f6xmP4 — Benjamin Raven (@BenjaminSRaven) September 15, 2022

