Last week, the Detroit Lions faced a unique challenge in the Philadelphia Eagles offense. The No. 1 rushing attack last year, Philly looks to have held the same identity going into this year—but with an AJ Brown upgrade. Jalen Hurts is an incredible athlete who is obviously tough to stop, and it was far too much for the Lions defense to handle.

Unfortunately, the challenges don’t stop there for Detroit. The Washington Commanders are in town, and they boast a litany of weapons, especially in the passing game. Underrated receiver Terry McLaurin is in his fourth NFL season, and he’s complemented by former college teammate Curtis Samuel—who returns after missing most of last season—and first-round draft pick Jahan Dotson. Beyond the solid wideouts Washington also boasts a dangerous tight end in Logan Thomas and a couple of shifty receiving backs in Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic.

That’s a lot of ground to cover for the Lions defense, but that’s just another week in the NFL, according to Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

“They do have weapons that we have to get ready to (defend) but that’s every week,” Glenn said. “So our cover guys, when we get a chance to double the guys, we’ve got to win, but when you’re in one-on-one, you have to get a chance to win too, so each week, as far as us as coaches, we’ve got to make sure we have a plan for those guys to be able to go out there and be successful.”

Of course, Glenn isn’t going to give away the team’s game plan for Sunday. So, instead, we talked to former Washington wide receiver—and current co-host of the Bleav in Commanders podcast—Anthony Armstrong to see the secrets behind the Washington offense and how the Lions can stop it.

Other topics include:

Current confidence level in Carson Wentz

How good is Washington’s pass rush vs. how bad was the Jaguars’ offensive line in Week 1?

What is the weakest point on the Commanders’ defense?

Can Washington slow D’Andre Swift?

PREDICTIONS!

Listen now:

