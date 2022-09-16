Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker reportedly fined after Week 1 ejection

According to Eric Woodyard of ESPN, Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker was fined $11,000 after being ejected in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Walker was ejected after he was flagged for two separate offenses in a single play. First, he was called for unnecessary roughness when he launched with his head at Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was in the process of giving himself up via a slide.

Eagles players took offense to the hit and a scrum ensued. After being shoved a couple of times, Walker’s emotions got the best of him, and he swung at an Eagles player’s helmet drawing a second flag and an ejection.

“I just let my team down,” Walker said Sunday evening. “Me, as a team captain, I’ve just got to be better. I was hot-headed at the moment, and like I said, I’ve just got to make better decisions at the end of the day.”

A fine of that amount indicates a first-time offender, per the NFL’s official operations website. Back in 2019, Walker was flagged for a helmet-to-helmet collision, and while he was not fined for that infraction, the NFL did fine him for being critical of the officiating after that Monday night loss to the Green Bay Packers. You may remember that game as the Trey Flowers’ illegal hands to the face game.

It appears Walker was not the only Lions player fined in Week 1. In fact, he may not have been the only Lions safety fined. DeShon Elliott posted on Instagram a complaint that suggests he was fined for a uniform violation.

Lions kicker Austin Seibert complained about the same thing on his Instagram page: