Notes: New Lions apparel available online from SMPLFD

We mentioned this briefly a few days ago, but now that there are images and items actually for sale, it is time to check out the new gear. SMPLFD, the local apparel company that released an exclusive Ford Field line last December, is at it again with more hot new designs. This time, though, the “Lions x SMPLFD Vol. 2” designs are available online at the NFLShop site from the start.

The “Roar” long sleeve and pullover sweatshirts from the 2021 Stadium Collection series are back, but there are several completely new items including a pair of shorts. Pass rushing terror Charles Harris has the goods on his social media account:

Go shop that new @Lions x @smplfd gear!! ❄️❄️❄️ - In my model bag as y’all can see pic.twitter.com/cKWi6SExeV — Charles Harris (@Charles_AO1) September 16, 2022

For those more interested in clean, clear looks at the designs, the SMPLFD Printing Company’s official account posted a nice visual guide showing all of the new stuff that went live on Friday:

Where streetwear meets tradition, Lions x @smplfd is back. This limited-run retail collaboration will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis both online and at the Lions Supply store inside Ford Field. On sale now! — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 16, 2022

Now, the interesting thing is the Detroit Lions’ official team account posted a teaser image earlier in the week that included items not in the Friday merchandise release. If you go back to the post from Tuesday, you can see two shirts with brightly colored printed scenes in the folded stack of stuff. The shirt on the very top of the stack is clearly something with Barry Sanders in it; we can recognize his autograph in the corner of the printed image on that item. It’s not clear what’s in that other bright design in the middle of the stack, but it uses the retro 1990s uniform look from before the black lines were added.

Does this mean more throwback gear is on the way in phased releases? Nobody knows, but we can hope! The designs already released by SMPLFD are available online at the official team shop and at the Lions Supply Store inside Ford Field. Now, on to the rest of your weekend Notes:

Superback Jason Cabinda continues to be awesome:

.@jasoncabinda hosted a back to school event for his second annual STEM Book Distribution, benefiting more than 800 students at Davison Elementary Middle School. The @lions FB also led a Board Game Play Day for all students along with 15 of his teammates. pic.twitter.com/8KHiRQghVw — NFLPA (@NFLPA) September 16, 2022

Longtime Detroit Lion “Big Play” Slay was the featured guest on the latest episode of the Pivot Podcast.

Not sure what the origin story is here, but lolz nonetheless:

If you hear RBs Coach Duce Staley calling someone "little model" for a nickname, he's referring to D'Andre Swift lol #Lions — Dannie (@dannierogers___) September 16, 2022

Mike Payton usually gives the hat drop updates, but here’s one for Sunday:

Giving the people what they want: Grab your limited edition "Grit" hat at the Lions Supply store in @fordfield this Sunday, only while supplies last, starting at 11am!



Don't miss out: https://t.co/pHifo3G8Th @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/4MmACQXeYQ — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 16, 2022

You know you want more Erik Schlitt, so check out episode 246 of his podcast Detroit Lions Breakdown, co-hosted with Joe Kania.

Let’s briefly check in on how former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi is doing with the Chargers and their rocket-armed quarterback Justin Herbert:

"Everything about this offense feels safe, while they have a f— Terminator at quarterback.”



The Athletic Football Show's @Nate_Tice and @robertmays react to Chargers-Chiefs and… they have some questions about L.A.’s offense… pic.twitter.com/S5jET4dhtZ — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) September 16, 2022

For the fans who remember the 1980s, it’s a Lions quarterback’s birthday: