Notes: New Lions apparel available online from SMPLFD

Many designs are available now, but have all of them been revealed yet?

By Andrew Kato
/ new
Detroit Cityscapes and City Views

We mentioned this briefly a few days ago, but now that there are images and items actually for sale, it is time to check out the new gear. SMPLFD, the local apparel company that released an exclusive Ford Field line last December, is at it again with more hot new designs. This time, though, the “Lions x SMPLFD Vol. 2” designs are available online at the NFLShop site from the start.

The “Roar” long sleeve and pullover sweatshirts from the 2021 Stadium Collection series are back, but there are several completely new items including a pair of shorts. Pass rushing terror Charles Harris has the goods on his social media account:

For those more interested in clean, clear looks at the designs, the SMPLFD Printing Company’s official account posted a nice visual guide showing all of the new stuff that went live on Friday:

Now, the interesting thing is the Detroit Lions’ official team account posted a teaser image earlier in the week that included items not in the Friday merchandise release. If you go back to the post from Tuesday, you can see two shirts with brightly colored printed scenes in the folded stack of stuff. The shirt on the very top of the stack is clearly something with Barry Sanders in it; we can recognize his autograph in the corner of the printed image on that item. It’s not clear what’s in that other bright design in the middle of the stack, but it uses the retro 1990s uniform look from before the black lines were added.

Does this mean more throwback gear is on the way in phased releases? Nobody knows, but we can hope! The designs already released by SMPLFD are available online at the official team shop and at the Lions Supply Store inside Ford Field. Now, on to the rest of your weekend Notes:

  • Superback Jason Cabinda continues to be awesome:

  • Not sure what the origin story is here, but lolz nonetheless:

  • Mike Payton usually gives the hat drop updates, but here’s one for Sunday:

  • For the fans who remember the 1980s, it’s a Lions quarterback’s birthday:

