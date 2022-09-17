Fireworks in September wasn’t exactly what I was expecting to see when the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions kicked off the NFL season, but it was your Ohio uncle’s Fourth of July at Ford Field last weekend. The two teams combined to score 73 points and that included a stretch where the Lions offense couldn’t stay on the field for longer than three downs at a time for an entire quarter.

Last week, we were 1-1 on the bets with A.J. Brown’s receiving prop of over 64.5 yards hitting before the nine-minute mark in the second quarter. We saw that one coming from a mile away with all the reports of Brown being Jalen Hurts’ favorite target in training camp. For the second bet of last week—Lions +3.5/Under 24.5 in first half—things looked promising after each team’s first drives on offense... then the Lions couldn’t move while the Eagles sliced through them for 24 points alone in the first half.

Shake it out, dust yourself down, we’re getting off .500 one way or another.

Let’s take a look at the best bets you have available to you from DraftKings, the official sportsbook sponsor of SB Nation.

What’s the best bet for Lions-Commanders?

Seeing how Detroit showed an ability to score a bunch of points on what most considered to be one of the better defenses in the NFL in Philadelphia, I’m expecting them to carry those expectations with them all season long. This offense should score points on just about everybody they face, and the Commanders are no exception.

With that being said, can the Lions defense make a leap from Week 1 to Week 2 against a quarterback much less elusive than Jalen Hurts a week ago? Will Carson Wentz turn the ball over as he’s prone to doing? Is Washington’s run game as light as it was against the Jacksonville Jaguars when they face Detroit?

The end result, in my estimation, is a ton of scoring—and for our first bet of Week 2, we’re going with over 6 touchdowns at +245. I like just sprinkling some money on this versus the more aggressive bet of over 5 touchdowns at +110. I like the push at 6 touchdowns even because it returns your money, and I don’t see this game providing me much reason to think touchdowns will be in short supply. Would it shock you to see this become a push by halftime? Not me.

