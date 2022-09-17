Last week on Madden Sim...

Much like the real Detroit Lions, the Madden 23 version of our home team was able to jump out to an early lead against the Philadelphia Eagles. A short touchdown pass for Josh Reynolds put the Lions up 7-3 over the Eagles, but alas, it would not last forever.

Even though Detroit would carry a 10-3 lead into the final quarter, a pair of quick touchdowns from Philly would give them the lead, and they would ultimately hold onto it the rest of the way for a virtual 17-10 win over the Lions.

This week, the Lions hope to get revenge by taking on the Washington Commanders.

If you’ve never joined our Madden simulations, here’s how they work. At 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday morning, I (Jeremy Reisman) will jump on our Twitch page and fire up a game of Madden 23. I will adjust the lineups of both teams based on my best guess of who will actually play on Sunday. And then I will let the computer control both teams, as I narrate the action between the Lions and their opponents. I don’t pick plays. I don’t take control of any players. I simply let the programming take over and decide a winner.

In the meantime, I will narrate the action and answer any questions you may have about the upcoming game or anything else you want to talk about. There will be opportunities for the live audience to interact with the stream, answering polls, betting on who will win the Madden Sim and picking out uniforms for each team.

So if you want to join in on the fun, here’s how to catch Saturday morning’s Madden sim.

What: Lions vs. Commanders Madden sim + Q&A session

When: Saturday, September 17 — 10:30 a.m. ET

Where: Our Twitch channel — twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (or watch below)