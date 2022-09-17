When we last saw the progress of Detroit Lions first-round rookie receiver Jameson Williams, he was just starting to run again, showing off that explosion off the line.

In an update from his Instagram account, it appears Williams has moved to the next step in his rehabilitation process: running and cutting.

In 2021, Williams hauled in 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns for Alabama. He was quickly identified as one of the best receivers in the nation, but during the National Championship game in January, Williams suffered a torn ACL.

Despite likely knowing that he’d miss time this year, the Lions not only drafted him but traded up to make sure they got him—moving from pick 32 to pick 12.

“We do think Jameson has those abilities in him to be a game-changer,” Lions general manager Brad Holmes said on draft night. “He can flip the field, all that. We have to do our part to make sure he’s set up for success. We need to develop him. He’s got to get healthy. But we do think we’ve got the right resources and structure in place.”

Williams has yet to practice with the team, as he was placed on the Non-Football Injury list at the start of training camp. Now on the reserve version of that list, Williams is ineligible to play or practice until the conclusion of Week 4. That said, it sure looks like his rehab is coming along nicely, and he could very well hit the ground running once Detroit determines it’s time to activate him.