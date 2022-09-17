The Detroit Lions announced on Saturday afternoon that starting left guard Jonah Jackson has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. With center Frank Ragnow already declared out and starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, the Lions appear likely to be without three of their starters on the offensive line.

Jackson suffered a finger injury during the week and missed practice on both Thursday and Friday. He was with the team on the practice field on Friday but his right ring finger was wrapped.

The Lions will likely fill Ragnow’s spot with backup center Evan Brown and Vaitai’s spot—as they did last week—with Logan Stenberg. It’s a little more complicated filling Jackson’s spot if he cannot play. The Lions claimed guard Drew Forbes off of waivers on September 5 and signed Kayode Awosika off the Eagles practice squad just two days ago. Both of those players are options to start against the Commanders.

“We’ll look at Forbes and we’ll look at Kayode who we just got from Philly,” coach Dan Campbell said on Friday. “So, we’re kind of all hands on deck right now.”

Additionally, the Lions announced that they have promoted both Dan Skipper and Anthony Pittman from the practice squad. Skipper gives them another replacement option on the offensive line, and if Jackson can’t go, Skipper brings the offensive line total up to eight players, keeping them eligible for the game-day roster expansion.

Pittman was called up from the practice squad last week and played on 20 special teams snaps. He has now been elevated twice, leaving him one more free standard elevation before the Lions would have to sign him to the active 53-man roster to play him.

On Washington’s side, the Commanders added starting defensive tackle Jonathan Allen to the injury report. He is questionable with a groin injury.