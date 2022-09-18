How to watch Lions vs. Commanders in Week 2

The Detroit Lions are looking to avoid an 0-2 start for the third year in a row, but it won’t be easy. Despite the fact that they are 1.5-point favorites over the Washington Commanders, Detroit will have to overcome some of their own issues. Most notably, it appears the Lions will be without three of their starting five offensive linemen. Starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai is on injured reserve after getting back surgery this week. Frank Ragnow has been declared out with groin and foot injuries. And left guard Jonah Jackson is doubtful with a finger issue.

That’s a tough spot to be in against a Commanders team that has a lot of strong players on the interior of their defensive line. That said, Washington is dealing with an injury of their own—defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is questionable with a groin injury.

But this game will not be decided by the trenches alone. Both teams sport an impressive array of skill position players and a quarterback who is looking to prove himself to the rest of the league.

Washington is looking to surprise some teams with a 2-0 start, while the Lions need a win to prove some of the offseason hype was warranted.

Here’s how to watch the Week 2 matchup between the Lions and Commanders.

Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field — Detroit, MI

TV: Fox (locally)

Week 2 TV map: Courtesy of 506 Sports

TV announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Online streaming: NFL+ (locally), Sunday Ticket online

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Odds: Lions by 1.5