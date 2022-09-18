2022 Detroit Lions updated depth chart: Week 2 vs. Washington Commanders

The Detroit Lions will be looking to get their first win of the 2022 season in a Week 2, home-field matchup against the Washington Commanders.

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 2.

Quarterback (2)

Jared Goff (16)

Nate Sudfeld (10)

Running back (4 + 1 injured)

Wide receiver (5 + 1)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)

DJ Chark (4)

Josh Reynolds (8)

Kalif Raymond (11)

Quintez Cephus (87)

Jameson Williams* (9) — reserve/NFI list, eligible to return in Week 5

Tight end (4)

T.J. Hockenson (88)

Brock Wright (89)

Shane Zylstra (84)

James Mitchell* (82)

Expected starting offensive line (9 + 3)

Projected starters

LT — Taylor Decker (68) — calf, not listed with an injury designation

calf, not listed with an injury designation LG — Jonah Jackson (73) — finger, questionable, then downgraded to doubtful

finger, questionable, then downgraded to doubtful C — Evan Brown (63)

RG — Logan Stenberg (71)

RT — Penei Sewell (58)

With Jonah Jackson listed as doubtful, projecting the starting lineup is a bit cloudy, but at this time, my best guess is that Dan Skipper could be first in line to replace him at left guard.

Reserves

Injured

C — Frank Ragnow (77) — groin and foot/toe, Ruled OUT

groin and foot/toe, Ruled OUT RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) — injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 5

— injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 5 IOL — Tommy Kraemer (78) — injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 6

Interior defensive line (5 + 1)

DL — Michael Brockers (90) — knee, not listed with an injury designation

— knee, not listed with an injury designation DT — Alim McNeill (54)

NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)

NT — Benito Jones (94)

DL — Demetrius Taylor* (52)

DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91) — injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 5

EDGE Rushers (5 + 2)

Big DE — Aidan Hutchinson* (97)

Rush DE — Charles Harris (53)

SAM — Julian Okwara (99) — hamstring, not listed with an injury designation

Rush DE — Austin Bryant (2)

Big DE — John Cominsky (79)

Rush DE — Romeo Okwara (95) — reserve/PUP list , eligible to return in Week 5

, eligible to return in Week 5 Big DE — Josh Paschal* (93) — reserve/PUP list, eligible to return in Week 5

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

Alex Anzalone (34)

Malcolm Rodriguez* (44)

Derrick Barnes (55)

Chris Board (49)

Josh Woods (51)

Anthony Pittman (57) — elevated to the active roster, his second elevation this season

Cornerback (4 + 1)

Jeff Okudah (1)

Amani Oruwariye (24) — back, questionable

— back, questionable Will Harris (25)

Bobby Price (27)

Jerry Jacobs (39) — reserve/PUP list, eligible to return in Week 5

Nickelback (2)

Mike Hughes (23)

Chase Lucas* (36)

Safety (5)

Tracy Walker (21)

DeShon Elliott (5)

Kerby Joseph* (31)

JuJu Hughes (33)

Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) — hamstring, questionable

Kicking team (3)

P — Jack Fox (3)

K — Austin Seibert (19)

LS — Scott Daly (47)

Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists

Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)

Kick return — Justin Jackson (42)

Kickoffs — Austin Seibert (19)

Holder — Jack Fox (3)

Gunner — Bobby Price (27), Mike Hughes (23)

Personal protector (PP) — Tracy Walker (21)

4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above: