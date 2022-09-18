For the first time in well over a year, the Detroit Lions are entering Sunday a favorite to win. Currently, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Lions as a slight 1.5-point home favorite over the Washington Commanders.

The Lions lost their Week 1 opener against the Philadelphia Eagles in a hard-fought battle. Though the Eagles had a comfortable 17-point lead at points in the second half, the Lions rallied by scoring touchdowns on four of their last five drives. Had they stopped the Eagles on a fourth-and-1 play late in the game, they very well could have pulled off a big upset to start the season.

The Commanders, on the other hand, were able to pull off their fourth-quarter comeback. After two untimely interceptions from Carson Wentz, Washington clawed their way back against the Jacksonville Jaguars, eventually scoring the go-ahead touchdown with under two minutes left.

The Lions are entering Sunday pretty beat up, with three of their five starters on the offensive line expected to be out. That could have a big impact on the team’s ability to run the ball, especially with D’Andre Swift dealing with an injury (though he’s expected to play).

Regardless, most of the staff is still picking the Lions to walk away from Ford Field this Sunday with their first win of the season. Here’s a look at our picks:

Kyle Yost (1-0): 21-20 Commanders

John Whiticar (1-0): 27-21 Commanders

Jeremy Reisman (1-0): 26-23 Lions

Hamza Baccouche (1-0): 20-17 Lions

Jerry Mallory (1-0): 27-23 Lions

Morgan Cannon (1-0): 31-27 Lions

Ryan Mathews (1-0): 31-24 Lions

Alex Reno (0-1): 31-28 Lions

Kellie Rowe (0-1): 31-21 Lions

Erik Schlitt (0-1): 27-24 Lions

Mike Payton (0-1): 28-24 Lions

Chris Perfett (0-0-1): 20-20 Tie