According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift is expected to play on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Swift suffered an ankle injury last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it did not appear to limit the Lions running back in any way. He made an appearance in every Lions offensive drive and finished with a career-high 144 rushing yards.

However, Swift was held out of the first two practices of the week in the lead up to Sunday’s game against the Commanders, and he was just a limited participant on Friday. Still, Swift insisted to the media both on Wednesday and Thursday that he was not going to miss the game. He declined to speak with the media on Friday.

While it appears the Lions have been taking the cautious route with Swift all week, Rapoport did suggest the ankle injury could limit the running back’s role this Sunday.

“The team may have to be selective about his usage, sources tell me and @TomPelissero,” Rapoport tweeted. “As long as Swift wakes up feeling good, the plan is to give it a go.”

So expect to see Swift on the field this Sunday, but it’s unclear if he’ll get his full workload.

Elsewhere, starting center Frank Ragnow has already been declared out of Sunday with a groin and foot injury, left guard Jonah Jackson has been downgraded to doubtful, while cornerback Amani Oruwariye and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu are questionable to play against the Commanders. The full injury report for both teams is available here.