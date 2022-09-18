Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders first half open thread

The Detroit Lions will have to battle through some adversity to get their first win of the season on Sunday. Though they are 1.5-point favorites over the Washington Commanders, they are in a precarious injury situation. The Lions will be without all three of their interior offensive line starters and may be forced to start a player that was added in the last two weeks at left guard. On the defensive side of the ball, they’re missing starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye—and it’s a particularly bad week for that, as the Commanders boast a pretty decent set of wideouts that will challenge Jeff Okudah and (presumably) Will Harris.

Still, the Lions have plenty of healthy weapons of their own. D’Andre Swift is active and is coming off a career performance. DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and T.J. Hockenson should be more than enough weapons to give Washington’s back seven some trouble.

So will the Lions come out of Week 2 with their first win of the season, or will they start 0-2 for the third consecutive season?

Hang out here during the first half of the game. A second half open thread will be posted at halftime.