VIDEO: Aidan Hutchinson notches first career sack in Week 2 vs. Commanders

It was only a matter of time before Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson tallied the first sack of his career—and that time was 12:21 in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders in Week 2 of the 2022 season.

On this third-and-4 for the Commanders, Wentz was pressured up the middle on a blitz by linebacker Chris Board. After stepping up in the pocket and avoiding Board, Wentz was scrambling for any room he could find to set up and find someone downfield.

Instead, Hutchinson got home to Wentz as the quarterback climbed up in the pocket. Hutchinson wrapped him up and brought him down for the first sack of his young career, and more importantly, ended the Commanders first drive on a three-and-out. According to the Detroit Lions public relations department, Hutchinson is just the seventh defensive lineman in Lions history to produce 1.0 sack within the first two games of their careers.

He is the 7th defensive lineman in team history to produce 1.0 sack within the first two games of their @NFL careers.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/TscIaoObul — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) September 18, 2022

UPDATE: Hutchinson wasn’t satisfied with just one sack, so he decided to make some more history for the Lions as the youngest player in franchise history to record a multi-sack game.